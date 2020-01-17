Resources
B. Scott Hale

B. Scott Hale Obituary
B. Scott Hale

Wellsville -

5-9-50 - 1-11-20

B. Scott Hale, 69, of Wellsville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradley and Mildred Hale and a brother, Keith Hale. He was a dedicated husband, father, Pappaw, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid Eagles fan and always spread cheer and laughter wherever he went. He is survived by his loving wife, Anita Hale, daughters, Jessica and Kristin Hale, step-daughter, Amanda Renfrew, and step-sons, Joseph, Michael and Joshua Shoemaker, a sister, Barbara Castillo, a brother, Bryn Hale and nine grandchildren, Alicia, Zaidee, Jacob, Kaylee, Laikyn, Hailey, Tyler, Amelia, and Nicholas. Scott requested there be no service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
