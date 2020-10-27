Bannetta G. Smith
Windsor - Bannetta G. Smith, age 70, of Windsor, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born December 26, 1949 in Grassy Creek, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Alonzo and Opel (Powers) Westwood. She had worked as a lab technician at York Label.
Ms. Smith is survived by a daughter, Nichole R. Lehigh, of Windsor; two grandchildren, Sierrah and Dalys Lehigh; and a sister, Shirley Johnson, and her husband William.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.