Barbara A. Ahrens
Mount Wolf - Barbara A. (Kauffman) Ahrens, 83, of Mount Wolf, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Ahrens who passed away on March 24, 1981.
Mrs. Ahrens was born January 6, 1937 in York and was the daughter of the late Harry and Lavina (Fry) Kauffman.
She graduated in 1955 from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by USA Direct in York before retiring in 2007. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mount Wolf.
Mrs. Ahrens is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Ahrens of Lancaster and Joyce Johnson of York; her son, Paul E. Ahrens, II of Mount Wolf; 2 grandchildren, Gregory Johnson and his wife Amanda and Christina Ahrens and her sister, Ardell Kohr of Mount Wolf . She was preceded in death by her sister, Helena Shelly and her brothers, Austin Kauffman and Harry Kauffman.
A graveside service will begin at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mount Zion Cemetery in Springettsbury Township, York. Officiating at the service will be her pastor Reverend Mark Zortman. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Cancer Society
, 1180 West Chocolate Ave, Hummelstown, PA 17036, American Heart Association
, 4250 Crums Mill Rd Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or to Northeastern Food Bank, 4832 North Sherman Street, Extd, Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania 17347.
