Barbara A. (Oerman) Barley
York - Barbara A. (Oerman) Barley, 86, of York, formerly of Mount Wolf (Starview), passed away Friday evening, September 18, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Reverend Richard W. Barley who she married 64 years ago on October 9, 1955.
Mrs. Barley was born August 3, 1934 in York and was the daughter of the late Edgar E. and Hilda I. (Myers) Oerman.
She graduated in 1952 from West York High School and in 1955 from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Lancaster. She spent her nursing career with Barley Nursing Home in York. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Dallastown. Mrs. Barley was extremely supportive of her husband's ministry for 37.5 years.
In addition to her husband, Reverend Barley, Mrs. Barley is survived by her daughter, Dawn Allen of York; her son, David Barley and his wife Carol of Red Lion; 2 grandsons, Steven Barley and his companion Amy Caplinger and Michael Barley and his wife Nicole and her great granddaughters, Hope and Gloria. Mrs. Barley was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Francis Allen.
A memorial service for Mrs. Barley will be private. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 205 West Main Street, Dallastown, PA. 17313 or to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA. 17603.
