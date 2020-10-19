1/1
Barbara A (Kauffman) Beck
York - Barbara A. (Kauffman) Beck, 85, of York, died October 17, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Martin D. Beck.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with Pastor Tom Beck, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks are required.

Mrs. Beck was born on January 3, 1935 in Enola, Pa, a daughter of the late Walter Kauffman and Josephine Mae (Rader) Kauffman Lauver.

She graduated from Enola High School and was a homemaker and child caregiver for her family. She enjoyed bird watching, reading and was an avid flea market vendor in the York County area.

She is survived by three daughters, Laurie Gembe of York, Dianne Forbes and her husband Kermit and Patti Falkenstein both of York, 12 grandchildren, Mark Sullivan and wife Beth, Daniel Sullivan, Keith Fulton and wife Virginia, Lacy Mummert and husband Keith, Derek Jadro, Robert Hamilton, Amber Scott, Courtney Sullivan, Ashley Sullivan, Barbara Holtzapple and husband Jordan, Joshua Forbes and Jacob Gembe and wife Megan; nine Great Grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by three children, Richard, Daniel and Kellie Sullivan, and by two brothers and a sister.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central Pa, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster Pa 17603.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
