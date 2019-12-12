Services
Barbara A. Carbaugh


1944 - 2019
Dover - Barbara A. Carbaugh, age 74, of Dover, died at 5:16 AM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Utz Terrace.

Born December 19, 1944, the daughter of the late Austin Richard, she is survived by a daughter, Melissa Mullins, of Hastings, Florida.

Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of private services.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
