Barbara A. (Ream) Damms
York - Barbara A. (Ream) Damms, 74, of York, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Augustus J. "Joe" Damms III.
Public graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Cemetery, 2635 Baltimore Street, Codorus, Pa. with Pastor Dave Kominsky officiating.
Barbara was born on December 9, 1945 in York and was a daughter of the late Edward K. and Mae E. (Trout) Ream.
She graduated from Dallastown High School in the class of 1964 and had worked as a printing press operator at Allis-Chalmers and BAE systems in York for many years.
She was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church, where she was active with the 55+ and the Widows Groups at the church.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Robin Jones and her husband Preston, a stepbrother, Greg Albright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com