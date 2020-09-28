1/1
Barbara A. (Ream) Damms
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. (Ream) Damms

York - Barbara A. (Ream) Damms, 74, of York, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. She was the wife of the late Augustus J. "Joe" Damms III.

Public graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Jefferson Cemetery, 2635 Baltimore Street, Codorus, Pa. with Pastor Dave Kominsky officiating.

Barbara was born on December 9, 1945 in York and was a daughter of the late Edward K. and Mae E. (Trout) Ream.

She graduated from Dallastown High School in the class of 1964 and had worked as a printing press operator at Allis-Chalmers and BAE systems in York for many years.

She was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church, where she was active with the 55+ and the Widows Groups at the church.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Robin Jones and her husband Preston, a stepbrother, Greg Albright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved