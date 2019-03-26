|
Barbara A. Krebs
Glen Rock - Barbara A. (Bortner) Krebs, 77, died Friday March 22, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Krebs, Sr.
Following cremation by the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., a memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with Rev. George Schneider officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
She was born in Baltimore on August 31, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Preston O. and Ruth E. (Zeigler) Bortner.
Barb had worked as a local area reporter for the York Newspaper Company for many years, having reported for the York Daily Record, York Dispatch, the York Sunday News and the former local weekly papers, the Free Press and Weekly Record.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock and had been a Girl Scout Leader for several years.
She leaves two daughters, Matie S. Krebs of Safety Harbor, FL. and Kelly E. Hermansen (Kai) of York Springs; a son, K. Eugene Krebs Jr. (Donna) of Glen Rock; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Davis (Alyse), Barry Davis (Tiffany), Amanda Hermansen and Jessica Murphy (Jeremy); and her beloved beagle Dexter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthur Hufnagel Library of Glen Rock, (mark for Kenneth Krebs Scholarship) 32 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to the Glen Rock Dog Park, c/o Glen Rock Borough Office, P.O. Box 116, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019