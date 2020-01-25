|
|
Barbara A. Little
York - Barbara A. (Landis) Little, 78, of York, died January 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Bradley J. Little. On March 20th the couple would have celebrated a 60th wedding anniversary.
Following cremation, a celebration of her life memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, with her pastors, Rev. Sally A. Gausman and Rev. Paul W. Gausman, officiating. The family invites you to join them in wearing purple, Barbara's favorite color, in her honor. Visitations for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday and from 10 to 11 am Thursday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Little was born in York and was a daughter of Robert J. and Annie Elizabeth (Krout) Landis and was a stepdaughter of Ruth A. (Myers) Landis.
She was a 1959 graduate of William Penn High School in York and had worked as a Teachers Aid at the Center For Young Children Preschool at Saint Paul Lutheran Church for several years.
She grew up in her "family" church, Friedensaal Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys. She then became a very active member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. As an organ donor recipient, Barbara was also active with the York Area Transplant Support Group.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves two daughters, Belinda A. Jackson and husband Todd of York, LaDawn E. Huber and husband Dave of York; two sons, Scott B. Little and his wife Missy of Elizabethtown, who is a living organ donor to Barbara and Barry J. Little and wife Eileen of Red Lion; eight grandchildren, Derek, Morgan, Rachel and husband Shane, Erica and fiancé Erick, Spencer and wife Tatyana, Evan, Sara and Carly; a sister, Karen E. Koller and husband Jack of Seven Valleys; a niece Katie and her husband Chris; a nephew Chris and his wife Kara; many cousins and a very special friend Lois Snyder. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald L. Landis.
It was her request for no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, PA 17408 or to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.
A very special thank you to Dr. Paul Schendel and Dr. Eamonn Boyle for the care shown to her over the years.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020