Barbara A. Lutz
1946 - 2020
Barbara A. Lutz

Red Lion, PA - Barbara A. Lutz, 73 of Red Lion, PA, died at the residence of her daughter Karen in Lancaster, PA on Monday, June 1, 2020.

She was born December 14, 1946 in York, PA, daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Holtzapple.

Barb graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a BS in Psychology and retired from Shadowfax as a social worker following over 30 years of employment.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Lutz of York, PA, Karen S. Stough of Lancaster, PA and Kevin Lutz of Red Lion, PA, five grandchildren, three step grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Health Foundation for "Cancer Patient Help Fund", 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Thank You.
