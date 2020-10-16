Barbara A. MadjeskiYork - Barbara A. Madjeski, age 64, of York, died at 11:50 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the significant other of Dave O. Walker.Born on January 4, 1956 in York, she was a daughter of the late Lewis J. Covert, Sr. and the late Hope (Taylor) Covert. She was a member of the Girard Athletic Association.In addition to her significant other, Ms. Madjeski is survived by two sons, Theodore Madjeski III, and his wife Megan, of Wilkes-Barre, and Scott Madjeski, and his wife Megan, of Luzerne; four grandchildren; two sisters, Ruthie Covert and Thelma Johnson; and a brother, Rick Covert. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Covert, Jr.Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.