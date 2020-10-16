1/1
Barbara A. Madjeski
{ "" }
Barbara A. Madjeski

York - Barbara A. Madjeski, age 64, of York, died at 11:50 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the significant other of Dave O. Walker.

Born on January 4, 1956 in York, she was a daughter of the late Lewis J. Covert, Sr. and the late Hope (Taylor) Covert. She was a member of the Girard Athletic Association.

In addition to her significant other, Ms. Madjeski is survived by two sons, Theodore Madjeski III, and his wife Megan, of Wilkes-Barre, and Scott Madjeski, and his wife Megan, of Luzerne; four grandchildren; two sisters, Ruthie Covert and Thelma Johnson; and a brother, Rick Covert. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Covert, Jr.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

