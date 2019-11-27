|
|
Barbara A. Ryan
Dover, PA - Barbara A. Ryan, 67 of Dover, PA, died at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive on November 27, 2019. She is the wife of Douglas T. Ryan with whom she observed their 49th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2019.
Born December 10, 1951 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Karl F. and Anna Louise (Shive) Lopp.
Barb was a clerical employee of Bow Hunters Warehouse in Wellsville, PA.
She and her Doug formerly attended St. John Lutheran Church in York. She was a 1969 graduate Central York High School, was an avid dog lover and loved to travel with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Carol Ann Ryan of York and a brother, Robert K. Lopp of Winder, GA.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2019 Chestnut St., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019