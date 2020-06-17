Barbara A. Shauck
Barbara A. Shauck

York - Barbara A. Shauck, 83, entered into rest on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Henry A. Shauck.

She was born September 24, 1936 in York. The daughter of the late George G. and Josephine J. (Groeller) Murr.

Barbara was a graduate of York Catholic and worked as a seamstress for Danskin. She attended St. Rose of Lima Church.

Including her husband Henry, Barbara is also survived by two daughters, Lisa Chandlee and husband Bud of Brogue, Holly Keffer and husband Joe of Hanover; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; a sister Mary Baylor of Hellam. She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Godfrey.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A viewing will be 10-11 am Friday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. with her nephew Deacon Jeffrey Baylor officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
