Barbara Ann Druck
Airville - BARBARA ANN DRUCK, 39 of Airville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in her home. She was the beloved wife of Jesse Ryan Druck with whom she shared 19 years of blissful marriage. Born on June 9, 1980 in York, PA, she was the cherished daughter of Robert B. and Judy K. (Workinger) Burchett, and the devoted mother of Isiah Matthew Druck. Isiah was the sunshine in her life.
Barb graduated from Red Lion Area Senior High School in 1999, received her B.S.N. degree from Millersville University and Lancaster School of Nursing. Last month, she completed her Lactation Certified Consultant Degree and had been a dedicated employee of Lancaster General Hospital working as a registered nurse. Barb was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church-ECO in Brogue. When Barb was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009, she chose to fight the battle and live each day to the fullest. Barb organized "Barb's Faithful Warriors" and raised needed funds for ovarian cancer research. She truly was a faithful warrior.
Barb loved everyone and everyone loved her. She had a heart that was unending and pure. She always had a great time at whatever she was doing…she could out shop anyone and loved to visit family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to new places and fulfilling her bucket list. She was always trying to do for others, and her spirit was contagious.
Additional family members include: two sisters-Cathy Jo Eveler (Todd) of Brogue, PA, Patty Manifold (Aaron) of Stewartstown, PA a brother, Thomas Burchett (Stacy) of Airville, PA. Maternal grandmother, Catherine Workinger of Brogue, PA, eight nieces and nephews: Jacob, Tyler, Julia, Mitchell, Emily, Madyson, Beckett and Copley. Her husband's family: Parents: David and Chris Druck of Airville, PA brother - Michael Druck (Erica) of Airville, PA. Numerous caring and loving friends and co-workers
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5 - 9 p.m. in Guinston Presbyterian Church, 14130 Guinston Road, Airville, PA. A second viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. followed with the funeral at 11 a.m. Leading the service will be Reverend Greg Thomas, Church of the Open Door with church pastor, Reverend Dr. Daniel Moore of Guinston Presbyterian Church along with Pastor Dave Reichelderfer of New Hope Presbyterian Church-ECO. Following the service, everyone is invited to the Airville V.F.C. Fire House, 3576 Delta Road, Airville, PA 17302 for a time of refreshments and fellowship. Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Airville VFC at the above address or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17208. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020