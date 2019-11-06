|
Barbara Ann Floyd
York - June 16, 1945 - October 31, 2019
Barbara Ann (Brunner) Floyd, age 74, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, became an angel on October 31, 2019 at her home in Fort Pierce, Florida where she resided for the past 23 years. Born in York, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1945 to the late Elmer (Dutch) E. and Betty L. (Glessner) Brunner.
Barbara graduated from Dover Area High School in 1963. She worked many years at J.M. Fields. She was a wonderful hair stylist. She also worked at her parent's restaurant and lounge "The 2 Plus 9" at Delco Plaza.
She enjoyed walks on the beach feeding birds, playing cards, going to bingo and playing slot machines in Las Vegas. Her love of the beach, sunshine on her face and smell of the ocean led her to Florida where her parents had a second home for many years.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 37 years and love of her life James Floyd. Her loving children: Tammy Rosenblatt (fiancé Steve Wilkins), Mary Robertson (William); Step-children: Richard Baker (Krista), DeChantel Gopshes. Grandchildren: Ricky Stough, Danna and Shyann Phinicie, Lexy and Tony Rosenblatt; Step-grandchildren: Joseph and Jon Baker. Brothers: Elmer E. Brunner Jr. (Jane), Robert E. Brunner (Tanya), Dwight David Brunner. Sisters: Susan Martin, Jean Ross (Bob), Jane Finkenbiner, Holly Harrold (Todd), Lori Achterberg (Frank) all residing in York County, Pennsylvania. Many Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara was a loving person and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Following cremation there will be a Celebration of Life service in Fort Pierce, Florida. Also a private Celebration of Life in York at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice of Fort Pierce, 5000 Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981. In charge of arrangements is Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1101 South U.S. Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. www.yatesfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019