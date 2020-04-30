|
Barbara Ann Hetrick
formerly of York - Barbara Ann Hetrick, age 57, of Lebanon, formerly of York, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at ManorCare Carlisle, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in York on June 15, 1962, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Ann M. (Beckstrom) Hetrick.
Barbara was a 1981 graduate of York VoTech, and a 2014 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College, earning her Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education. While at H.A.C.C., she was on the Dean's list and a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Barbara was a preschool teacher for many of the area's day care centers.
Barbara was a member and two time past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, York White Rose Chapter #360 and Lebanon Chapter #115. She enjoyed knitting, traveling, especially on cruises, and spending time at Virginia Beach, where she always dreamed of retiring to. Barbara was an avid Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals hockey fan. A season ticket holder in Hershey, she could always be seen at the Giant Center cheering her Bears on the ice.
Barbara cherished time she got to spend with her family and friends, especially her time spent with her son Nathaniel G. Schmuck of Lebanon. In addition to her son, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. When you think of Barbara now, take comfort in her favorite song, "Over the Rainbow" which says: Someday I wish upon a star, wake up where the clouds are far behind me, where trouble melts like lemon drops, high above the chimney top, that's where you'll find me.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, at this time, a private graveside service for Barbara in Mount Rose Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family, with a memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life, to be held for everyone to attend, at a later date.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the , or Order of the Eastern Star White Rose Chapter #360, c/o Mary Andrews, 6556 Leader Drive, Jacobus, PA 17407.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020