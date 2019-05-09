|
|
Barbara Ann (Berkebile) Raffensberger
Dallastown - Barbara Ann (Berkebile) Raffensberger, 73 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at WellSpan York Hospital on Tuesday, May 8th. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to Donald E. Raffensberger.
Mrs. Raffensberger was born in Lower Windsor Township on April 6, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Leona (Spangler) Berkebile.
Barbara was a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed working in her garden as well as cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Bonny S. Innerst of Red Lion, Kristi Sennett and her husband Brian of Gaylord, MI and Donald E. Raffensberger, Jr. and his wife Jamie of York. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Brenda Kepner and Linda Rexroth.
Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11 at Stonybrook Bible Church, 245 Pleasant Acres Rd., York, PA 17406 with Pastor Keith Berkheiser, II officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Stonybrook Bible Church at the address listed above.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. Dallastown, is in charge of arrangements.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019