|
|
Barbara Anne Turner
Carlisle -
BARBARA ANNE TURNER, 63 of Carlisle, PA was called home to glory on Saturday, February 16, 2019 to be with her parents Roman Stanley Turner, II and Doris (Hall); her two brothers, Roman Stanley Turner, III and David L. Turner; her sister Lana M. Turner. Barbara spent most of her life working for others. Her main focus in addition to what she enjoyed the most was supporting and caring for her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is survived by: her sister, Lisa Turner Porter of DE; four brothers, Mitchell Hall of York, PA, James Turner of Hanover, PA, Larry Turner of Dallastown, PA, Greg Turner of York, PA as well as a host of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA 17314 with Mr. Bradford Edwards presiding. Funeral staff will be assisting with parking and handicap needs during the services. There will be no public inurnment at this time; a repass to celebrate Barbara's life will be scheduled at a future date. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Obituary written by her loving family To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019