|
|
Barbara C. Edsall
York - Barbara C. (Benson) Edsall, 82, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Manor Care - North. She was the wife of the late Richard B. "Dick" Edsall.
Funeral services will be held at 1:15 PM, Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Janyce Jorgensen officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM Saturday at the church. There will be no viewing and burial will be private in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.
Mrs. Edsall was born October 14, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA and was a daughter of the late Robert S. and Louise G. (Henrich) Benson.
She was a 1954 graduate of Susquehannock High School and was employed as an International Purchasing Correspondent with AMP, Inc. for over 35 years.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, York where she sang on the Chancel Choir and volunteered in the church office. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she was an assistant organist and sang on the church choir for many years. She helped with making quilts with the Samaritans group at Zion Glen Rock and also was an active volunteer with the York Cancer Center.
Barb leaves a daughter, Diane S. Winter; two sons, Duke Edsall and his wife Jodylee and Randy D. Edsall and his wife Eileen; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert W. Benson. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Bailee Edsall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404 or to Cancer Patient Help Fund, Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019