Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
2215 Brandywine Lane
York, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:15 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
2215 Brandywine Lane
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Edsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Edsall


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara C. Edsall Obituary
Barbara C. Edsall

York - Barbara C. (Benson) Edsall, 82, who was formerly of Glen Rock, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Manor Care - North. She was the wife of the late Richard B. "Dick" Edsall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:15 PM, Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Janyce Jorgensen officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM Saturday at the church. There will be no viewing and burial will be private in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock.

Mrs. Edsall was born October 14, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA and was a daughter of the late Robert S. and Louise G. (Henrich) Benson.

She was a 1954 graduate of Susquehannock High School and was employed as an International Purchasing Correspondent with AMP, Inc. for over 35 years.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, York where she sang on the Chancel Choir and volunteered in the church office. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she was an assistant organist and sang on the church choir for many years. She helped with making quilts with the Samaritans group at Zion Glen Rock and also was an active volunteer with the York Cancer Center.

Barb leaves a daughter, Diane S. Winter; two sons, Duke Edsall and his wife Jodylee and Randy D. Edsall and his wife Eileen; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Robert W. Benson. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter, Bailee Edsall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA 17404 or to Cancer Patient Help Fund, Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now