Barbara Eckersley
Seven Valleys - Barbara M. (Hague) Eckersley, 76 of Seven Valleys passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at Olean General Hospital in New York. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Eckersley, Jr., who passed away on February 13, 2007.
Born June 8, 1942 in Fall River, MA, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Blanche H. (Souza) Hague.
Mrs. Eckersley was a troop leader with Boy Scouts of America. She also loved to crochet and craft, and even ran her own small business, Country Craft Creations. Her talent was often on display at the York Fair.
Barbara is survived by 8 children: Joseph E. Eckersley III (Janice) of Warner Robbins, GA, Patricia A. Mason (Tim) of Stewartstown, Brian M. Eckersley (Phyllis) of Glen Rock, David A. Eckersley (Faith) of Seven Valleys, Eric P. Eckersley of Spring Grove, Rachael B. Lewis (Lou) of Wrightsville, Jonathan M. Eckersley (Nicole) of Dover, Roseanna B. Montalvo (Senri) of Lancaster; 5 siblings: Joyce Couto, Kenneth Hague, Rick Hague, Bill Hague and Linda Carr, as well as 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Monday, February 25th at 12 noon at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Monday from 11 am until the start of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Autism Speaks; 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor; Princeton, NJ 08540 or online at act.autismspeaks.org or to The Arc; 1825 K Street, NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20006 or online at www.thearc.org/donate, or to ; PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019