Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Barbara Goodermuth Carr

Wellsville - Barbara Goodermuth Carr, 81, of Wellsville died November 11, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Dale F. Carr, Jr.

Born March 7, 1938 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Norman Francis and Mildred Josephine (Adams) Goodermuth.

Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, being outdoors, and loved her animals. She and Dale had camped in 46 of the 48 contiguous states and 6 Canadian Provinces and had enjoyed two trips to Alaska. She was a member of the NRA.

In addition to her husband, Dale, she is survived by her children, Barbara and her husband, Mark Blazek of Farmington, NY, Dale F. Carr, III of New Oxford, Walter Carr of York, and Constance M. and Douglas Smith of York; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Frances Plank.

Following cremation, a mass will be held at a later date. A private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
