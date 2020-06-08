Barbara HilemanYork - Barbara J. Hileman, 69, of York died June 7, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Glenn A. Hileman of York. Born in Columbia on September 12, 1950, she was the daughter of Ruby (Hilt) Abel of Wrightsville and the late Charles Abel.She worked at both York and Memorial Hospitals for 18 years; at Donsco Inc. as a keypunch operator and secretary; was a volunteer for both White Rose and Wrightsville Ambulance; and worked at Miller-Dipietro as a secretary. Barbara volunteered for the SPCA at their functions and she loved jewelry and pocket books.In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a sister Sandra Urey.Services will be held privately by the family.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.