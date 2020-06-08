Barbara Hileman
Barbara Hileman

York - Barbara J. Hileman, 69, of York died June 7, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Glenn A. Hileman of York. Born in Columbia on September 12, 1950, she was the daughter of Ruby (Hilt) Abel of Wrightsville and the late Charles Abel.

She worked at both York and Memorial Hospitals for 18 years; at Donsco Inc. as a keypunch operator and secretary; was a volunteer for both White Rose and Wrightsville Ambulance; and worked at Miller-Dipietro as a secretary. Barbara volunteered for the SPCA at their functions and she loved jewelry and pocket books.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a sister Sandra Urey.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
