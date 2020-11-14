Barbara J. "Bankert" Almony
Glen rock - Barbara J. (Bankert) Almony, 85, of Glen Rock, passed away at Pleasant Acres in York on Thursday November 12, 2020. She was the loving wife to Horace W. Almony who would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in December.
Barbara was born to Samuel Bankert and Elsie (Spidle) in Glen Rock and was one of 8 children. She had worked for Glen Traditional Furniture Co. in Glen Rock, and Charles G. Summer, Jr. Inc. Canning Factory in New Freedom. She was also employed with Lutheran Social Services at the Barbara J. Eagan Nursing and Rehab Center in Shrewsbury where she retired in 2012 after 20 years of service. Barbara was a member of St. Paul (Dubs) United Church of Christ in Hanover.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by a daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Price and her husband Larry Price, Sr.; 2 grandchildren Larry Price, Jr and his wife April, and Barbara Weaver and her husband Jason; 5 great grandchildren Savannah, Isabell, and Juliette Price, and Ava and Aimee Weaver; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by parents and her 7 siblings.
There will be an outdoor public visitation from 11 AM until a funeral service starts at 12 noon on Friday November, 20, 2020 at St. Paul (Dubs) United Church of Christ, 1958 Dubs Church Road, Hanover, PA 17331. The outdoor service will be officiated by Rev. Susan Fritz and Butch Wright, with interment to follow in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the church at the above address or to the Alzheimer's Association
at 2595 Interstate Drive, STE 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in honor of Barbara.
**This is an outdoor event, please plan to dress comfortably and according to the weather. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask, and social distance as appropriate, and bring a lawn chair.
