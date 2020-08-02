1/1
Barbara J. Craley
Barbara J. Craley

Felton - Barbara J. Craley, 79, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Allen M. Craley, whom she would have been married to for 60 years on August 15, 2020.

Services for Barbara are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Red Lion on September 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Robert R. and Marie (Yohe) Warner. Barbara worked as a machine operator with Flinchbaughs until her retirement.

Barbara was a member at St. John's United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for many years. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara enjoyed having family dinners and cookouts. She loved to travel, cook and can red beets and tomatoes.

Mrs. Craley is survived by her son; Tim Craley and his wife, Tammy; three daughters, Deb Trout and her companion, Dennis, Shari Flory and her husband, Jim and Cathy Winemiller and her husband, John; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Nathanial, Shawna, Bryan, Autumn, and Angela; 15 great-grandchildren; and her faithful four-legged companion "Brody".

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's honor to The Cancer Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd. Suite 194 York, PA 17403.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
