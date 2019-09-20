Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
721 Carlisle Ave.
York, PA
1931 - 2019
Dover - Barbara J. Evans, 88, entered into rest at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late James H. Evans. They were married 61 years.

Born June 23, 1931 in York, Barbara was a daughter of the late Merle E. and Margaret A. (McIlvain) Lehman.

She attended Temple University School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Joseph Devlin, MD and previously for E.T. Lis, MD.

Barbara was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover. She had a deep love for animals, especially Great Danes, and volunteered with the SPCA for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitch, classical music and genealogy.

Barbara is survived by three sons, Michael J. Evans of Dover, John E. Evans of Harrisburg and Thomas E. Evans of West York; a grandson, Daniel Evans and wife, Megan; and a brother, Richard Lehman of York.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Ave., York. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

