Barbara J. Garzon
1937 - 2020
Barbara J. Garzon

York - Barbara J. Garzon, 83, entered into eternal rest Wednesday October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Bernardino J. Garzon.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. October 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 309 South George St. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. McFadden as celebrant.

A private burial will take place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Linwood, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Barbara was born June 8, 1937 in Chester, PA, a daughter of the late William O. and Frances (Mark) Beard. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and volunteered at the thrift shop. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and the Director of the Licensed Practical Nursing School at the York County School of Technology from 1972 to 2013, during her tenure she graduated 2000 nurses who are currently providing care throughout York County and beyond, carrying out her legacy.

She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing, Millersville University, and Temple University.

Barbara is survived by her children Susan G. Lorenz and her husband John, Cindy Hoyer and her husband Brian, Christopher D. Garzon and his wife Debra; grandchildren Ryan Lorenz, Kelsey Lorenz, Joseph Lorenz, Madison Hoyer, Nicholas Garzon, and Douglas Garzon; great grandchildren Collin McIntyre and Cora McIntyre, brothers and sister James Beard, Thomas Beard, Linda Tuting as well several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her brother John Beard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church in York Pa.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
