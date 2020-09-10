1/1
Barbara J. Kashner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Kashner

York - Barbara J. Kashner 68, of York passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born May 7,1952 she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Shurgarts) Wilson. Barbara was the wife of Barry L. Kashner. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in December.

Barbara retired after 38 years as a cook with Pleasant Acres Nursing Home; member of the teamsters local 776 of Harrisburg.

Surviving are her loving husband Barry and her son Scott A. Kashner of York; a sister Sue Eyler of Seven Valleys; brother in law Edward Kessler of York ; two nieces Jennifer and Stephanie Eyler and two grand nieces, and her fur baby Chile.

Preceded in death by her sister Peggy Kessler.

Graveside services will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Avail. Special thank you to Jennifer for the outstanding care she gave to Barbara and family during this difficult time.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Association, 3211 N. 2nd Street Ste 100 Harrisburg, Penna. 17110






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved