Barbara J. KashnerYork - Barbara J. Kashner 68, of York passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born May 7,1952 she was the daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Shurgarts) Wilson. Barbara was the wife of Barry L. Kashner. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in December.Barbara retired after 38 years as a cook with Pleasant Acres Nursing Home; member of the teamsters local 776 of Harrisburg.Surviving are her loving husband Barry and her son Scott A. Kashner of York; a sister Sue Eyler of Seven Valleys; brother in law Edward Kessler of York ; two nieces Jennifer and Stephanie Eyler and two grand nieces, and her fur baby Chile.Preceded in death by her sister Peggy Kessler.Graveside services will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Avail. Special thank you to Jennifer for the outstanding care she gave to Barbara and family during this difficult time.Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Association, 3211 N. 2nd Street Ste 100 Harrisburg, Penna. 17110