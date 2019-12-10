|
|
Barbara J. (Shaud) McCleary
Dallastown - Barbara J. (Shaud) McCleary, of Dallastown, went from life to Life Eternal on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 9:45 am at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 82. She was the wife of Richard H. McCleary to whom she married on April 28, 1957, celebrating 62 years together.
She was born in Lancaster County on December 29, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Clyde, Sr. and Anna (Mann) Shaud. She workded at the House of Windsor , retiring after 20 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salem United Methodist Church in Martinsville. Barb enjoyed reading, cooking, working in her flower garden, snacking and shopping. She did house cleaning for her neighbors, and she use to starch doilies for people to keep them curled. Her family was very important to her and taking care of them is what she loved to do, especially her grandchildren and her grand dogs. She loved Christmas and spoiling everyone with presents.
Besides her husband Richard, she leaves her two sons, Gregory S. McCleary and his wife Carol of Red Lion, and Brian E. McCleary of Dallastown. She was the grandmother of three, Sara McCleary of Red Lion, Megan Robinson of Windsor and Briana McCleary of Harrisburg and great grandmother of Hunter Liller, Mikaela Robinson and Marissa Liller and has another one on the way. Barbara was one of six children, surviving are Marsha Keller of Wrightsville, Kenneth Shaud of Columbia and Ronald Shaud of Columbia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie McCleary who entered into rest in March of 2019, and a brother, Clyde Shaud, Jr. and a sister, Elizabeth Cunningham.
Viewings will be on Thursday, December 12th, from 6-8 pm and Friday, December 13th, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Barbara will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Laura Holtzapple, of Longstown United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Salem UM Church, 460 Salem Church Road, Windsor, PA 17366.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019