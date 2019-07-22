Barbara J. Mills



North Codorus Twp - Barbara J. Mills, age 89, of North Codorus Township, York, died at 6:46 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran-The Village at Sprenkle Drive.



Born November 20, 1929 in York, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sara (Stein) Boll. Mrs. Mills worked as a cashier for the York County Gas Company from the 1950's-1964 before moving to Downingtown. She then went on to retire from Kraft Foods, where she worked as a Secretary, and later worked part-time as an Assistant Librarian for the Downingtown Library. She enjoyed reading, watching the Phillies and the Eagles, and any teams that her grandchildren and great grandchildren played on.



Mrs. Mills is survived by a son, Gregory C. Willis, and his wife Susan of York; two grandchildren, Amy Jeffers, and her husband Mike, and Aaron Willis; two great grandchildren, Samuel Jeffers and Braydon Willis; a brother, Dean Boll, and his wife Marian of York; and a sister-in-law, Gerry Boll, wife of Mrs. Mills' late brother, Glenn Boll.



Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 22, 2019