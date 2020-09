Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Mills



York & Laporte, PA - A graveside service will be 9:00 A.M. Friday October 2, 2020 at Dallastown Union Cemetery at the corner of Fruitlyn Dr. and Union St. in Dallastown.



The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.









