Barbara J. Tarbert



York - Barbara J. Tarbert, 61, entered into rest on October 6, 2020. Born on February 18, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Honeycutt) and Wilber Humphrey. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her significant other, Jim Marcionette; her daughter, Angela Dillon; three sons, James, Daniel, and Micheal Tarbert; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Pearl; a brother, Jack; and an abundance of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. A wake will be held following Barbara's services. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









