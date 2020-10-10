1/1
Barbara J. Tarbert
1959 - 2020
Barbara J. Tarbert

York - Barbara J. Tarbert, 61, entered into rest on October 6, 2020. Born on February 18, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Honeycutt) and Wilber Humphrey. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her significant other, Jim Marcionette; her daughter, Angela Dillon; three sons, James, Daniel, and Micheal Tarbert; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Pearl; a brother, Jack; and an abundance of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. A wake will be held following Barbara's services. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Wake
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
