Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Jacobus - Barbara J. (Wolf) Zeigler, 85 of Jacobus, passed away peacefully at Manor Care - Dallastown on Thursday, June 13th. She was the wife of the late Dale M. Zeigler.

Mrs. Zeigler was born in York on September 11, 1933 and was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Withers) Wolf.

Barbara was a 1951 graduate of William Penn. She worked as a laborer in local factories as well at the farmers market on Penn St. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus. Barbara enjoyed taking bus trips to casinos and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Danny L. Zeigler and his wife Vicki of Red Lion and her daughter, Cathy E. Hildebrand and her husband Thomas of York. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Elijah Zeigler, Joshua Zeigler, Cameron Zeigler, Melissa Ransdorff and Jessica Hildebrand; as well as five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Wolf.

A service to honor Barbara's life will be held at 11: 00 AM on Monday, June 17th at the the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Salem Union Cemetery.

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019
