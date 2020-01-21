|
|
Barbara "Becky" (Bechtel) Kreiser Pritts
York - Barbara "Becky" (Bechtel) Kreiser Pritts, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the home of her son, David, York. She was the wife of the late Marlet J. "Bud" Kreiser Jr and the late, Theodore J. "Ted" Pritts.
Barbara was born in York on Sunday, September 10, 1933, daughter of the late Calvin E. and Gertrude M. (Rentz) Bechtel.
She was a member of Cornerstone Bible Church, Dover. Life member of V.F.W. Post 8951 Ladies Auxiliary, York, and the Liberty Club, York. She was a former board member of the September House and former tax collector for the North York Boro. In addition, she was past member of A.O.P.A, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assoc. Since 1966, Barbara could be found following her beloved Buffalo Bills "GO BILLS"!
Becky, as she was known by many, was a 1952 graduate of West York High School.
She was employed in the Prothonotary's office at the York County Courthouse for 20 years and later as the Tipstaff Coordinator for the York County Clerk of Courts Administrator, retiring in 2002. After retirement, she continued employment at Honeywell in Customer Service from 2002 to 2010.
Survivors include, two sons, Gregory S. Kreiser and his wife, Vikki of Spring Grove and David J. Kreiser and his wife, Melinda of York; three grandchildren, Heather S. Kreiser and her wife, Lynne of York, Ian J. Kreiser and his wife, Jaime of Red Lion and Megan E. Gleyze and her husband Charles of York; four great grandchildren, Adam (AJ), Ethan, Myles and Kinley; a sister, Joan E. Stauffer and her husband, Robert, of Dover and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Bechtel, and two sisters, Eileen E. Oerman and Dolores I. Snider.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York. Officiating will be, Pastor Matthew Sandorfi and Pastor Emeritus Larry Carpenter. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Bible Church, 3500 Cardinal Lane, Dover, PA 17315 or to the , 924 Colonial Ave., Suite N, York, PA 17403
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Doctors and Staff at the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute for their compassionate care, to Rebecca at Bayada Health and to Leann at Aseracare Hospice for their guidance and support.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020