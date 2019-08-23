|
Barbara L. Taylor Althoff
York - Barbara L. Taylor Althoff, 77, entered into rest at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Taylor and the late Edward Althoff.
Born May 13, 1942 in Lewistown, Barbara was the daughter of the late Millard and Bessie (Null) Yetter.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the Salvation Army and following retirement, she worked as a caregiver.
Barbara was an active church member of Eastside Assembly of God in York and loved being with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Debora A. Soder and husband, Edward and Kimberly J. Hess and husband, Michael, all of York; a son, Ronald L. Taylor, Jr. and wife, Karen of Dover; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two brothers, Millard Yetter, Jr. of York and Robert Yetter of Delaware.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Barbara's funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eastside Assembly of God, 3430 Eastern Blvd., York. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Donald Belch. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019