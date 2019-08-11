|
|
Barbara L. Thompson
Springettsbury Twp - Barbara L. Thompson, age 84, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 2:14 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Thompson.
Born April 3, 1935 in York, she retired from the York City School District where she worked as a hall monitor and in the cafeteria for 30 years. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Heidelberg United Church of Christ, enjoyed playing cards in card club and also collected antiques.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by a daughter, Kimberly A. McDowell, and her husband Kenneth of York; a son, Thomas A. Thompson of York; two grandchildren, Joseph O. McDowell and Jessica A. Shaffer; and two great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019