Barbara Little
Barbara Little

RED LION - Barbara Elizabeth (Ring) Little, 79 passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury.

Services will be private, Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Little was born in York on December 21, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Bose) Ring. She was a member of both Stewartstown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Stewartstown VFW. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and especially taking care of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Little leaves a daughter, Machelle L. Wagner and her husband Todd of Stewartstown; Three sons, Kevin W. Little of Red Lion, Charles "Chas" Little and his wife Tracy of Brogue, and Keith A. Little and his wife Lisa of Felton; five grandchildren, Katie Goss, Shyanne Wagner, Sierra Wagner, Savannah Wagner, and Lyndsay Little. Also, four great grandchildren, Olivia, Paisley, Lilly, and Owen; two brothers, Terry Ring and Bill Ring and a sister, Hazel Bisker. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Ring and a sister, Janice Wagner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
