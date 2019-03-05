|
Barbara Louise Gold
York - Barbara Louise Gold, 83-years-old, died on Monday, February 25 at Manor Care South, York Pa after a valiant thirty year fight with cancer.
Throughout her life she maintained a sweet demeanor and inspirational courage that won the hearts of many. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her beautiful smile, her laughter, her friendships and compassion for others will never be forgotten.
Barbara was born in Hughesville, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1935 to William and Martha Grittner. She was an only child and the apple of her parent's eyes. She attended primary and high school in Hughesville and graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. It was at Bucknell, that she met her future husband, O. David Gold who she married on August 16, 1957.
O. David and Barbara moved to York, Pennsylvania in 1959. Barbara taught music and English at Red Lion Junior High School. After adopting two children, David and Martha, Barbara was tasked with the full responsibilities of caring and raising the children as O. David pursued his doctorate degree. After O. David earned his degree, Barbara became an Independent Sales Representative for Peacock Jewelry as well as several Fashion Companies. She traveled extensively with her work and her clients often became lifelong friends
Throughout the years, Barbara was involved in multiple charities and community organizations. She volunteered at the Bird Cage gift shop at Memorial Hospital, York, PA. She was also a very active member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), The Literacy Councils and the York Democratic Women's Association. She created a $150,000 scholarship fund for the AAUW. ( Book Club - Purple Hat Society)
As well as her charity work, Barbara had a true passion for travel. She and David traveled the world and had the fortune to visit all the countries of Europe, China and Egypt. She combined her love of gardening and photography with travel during her visits of gardens worldwide - creating a yearly calendar of her most prized garden photographs. She valued her large circle of friends and enjoyed hosting tea parties, fundraiser and celebrating special occasions with the many friends she adored.
In 1989, Barbara was diagnosed with cancer. She fought multiple cancer recurrences and health challenges. Her indomitable spirit and determination over her decades long battle made her a true hero to all that knew her. Her unwavering optimism was inspirational. "Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don't have the strength." Theodore Roosevelt
Barbara had a life well lived.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 62 years, O. David Gold, son David Gold , daughter Martha Gold who wrote this tribute and granddaughter Ashley Gold as well as niece Susan Shearer and many close friends.
In lieu of donations to a specific fund, Barbara simply wished that an act of charity or kindness be done in her name.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019