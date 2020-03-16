Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Barbara M. Craley


1926 - 2020
Barbara M. Craley Obituary
Dover - Barbara M. Craley, 93, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Providence Place.

She was the wife of the late Wilbur Craley, Sr.

Born in Pittsburgh on June 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Williams) Feldman.

Barbara graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh and went on to become a seamstress. She was a member of Quickel Lutheran Church. She was also a Girl Scout Leader. Barbara enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and watching her cooking shows.

She is survived by her son, Wilbur Craley, Jr. of Orvistion; two daughters, Sharon Beck and her husband, Gary and Cathy Craley, both of Dover; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Ruth Noyes, Barbara Yohe, and Wendy Frion; two brothers; and two sisters.

A private burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 E. Canal Road, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
