Barbara M. Zegarski
YORK - Barbara M. (Minnich) Zegarski, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home in Springettsbury Township after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Joseph F. Zegarski, to whom she was married for 63 wonderful years.
Born November 25, 1934 in York, she was a daughter of the late Llywellan "Bud" and A. Louisa (Boeckel) Minnich. She graduated from William Penn High School, where she was part of the chorus and orchestra. She loved attending summer music camp at the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan, where she played her violin. While growing up, she worked occasionally at her father's business, MInnich's Pharmacy on West Market Street. She graduated from the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and taught nursing for a short time before marrying the love of her life.
Barbara enjoyed many years of piano playing before she lost the use of her legs. She volunteered with Scouts, played 500 in two card clubs, handed out daffodils for the American Cancer Society
, and was always willing to babysit her grandchildren on a moment's notice. She enjoyed vacations traveling along the east coast with her family in their travel trailer. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Spry for many years.
Mrs. Zegarski is survived by one daughter, Victoria A. Seeger and husband Joel of York; one son, David J. Zegarski and wife Carol of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Jill Small and husband Tyler of Dover; Randy Sciangula and wife Amanda of Virginia Beach, VA; two step grandchildren, Tabitha Spahr-Sailor of Jacksonville, FL and Andrew McGlaughlin of Harrisburg; five great grandchildren; one brother, Fred B. Minnich and wife Elizabeth of York and her cousin, Lance G. Minnich of Dallastown.
There will be no service as she requested. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank her beloved home nursing staff for their dedication over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 23231, Baltimore, MD 21203 or the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York Pa 17406.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com