Barbara Mae Stair
Lower Windsor Township - Barbara Mae Stair, age 87, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Bressler, Dauphin County on December 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd V. and Hazel M. (Hartman) Becker. Barbara was the loving wife and best friend of 68 years of Donald R. Stair, Sr.
Barbara was a 1949 graduate of William Penn High School. She was an Executive Secretary for the former Motter Printing Press Company, retiring after 32 years of service. She was a former member and Past President of Professional Secretaries International. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Wrightsville, where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Church Council.
Barbara enjoyed golfing and cross stitching. She loved boating on the Susquehanna River and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her son Donald R. Stair, Jr. and her daughter Susan M. Stump, and her husband Bradford. She is also survived by her grandchildren Keith L. Stair, Kevin E. Stump, and Kristen M. Stump. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty C. Shaffer Bagby.
A private service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Wrightsville's Fairview Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601(www.alz.org
).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.