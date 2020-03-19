Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Barbara Myers


1924 - 2020
Barbara Myers Obituary
Barbara Myers

Spring Grove - Barbara J. (Livingston) Myers, age 96, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York.

Barbara was born in York on March 16, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Livingston and Annie (Hoke) Livingston. She worked as a seamstress for various sewing factories in the York area and was a former member of Christ (Roth) Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

She is survived by her sons Edward Myers and wife Ruth of Thomasville, William Myers and wife Shirley of Spring Grove and Fred Myers and wife Carol of Georgia; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Clyde and her sisters Marianne and Ruth. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald, Clark, Wayne and her sisters Grace and Louise.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family on Saturday at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 AM at Christ (Roth) Cemetery in Spring Grove.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Acres for the care and compassion they showed to Barbara during her time at the nursing home.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
