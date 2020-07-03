1/1
Barbara Patraw
1933 - 2020
Barbara Patraw

York - Barbara (Grant) Patraw, 86, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Eugene W. Patraw, to whom she was married for 54 years.

Services for Mrs. Patraw are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on July 31, 1933 in Potsdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Fay and Corrine (Morgan) Grant, Sr. Barbara was a telephone operator for AT&T for over 25 years and worked for hospice for over 10 years in New York.

Mrs. Patraw enjoyed oil painting, watching Bob Ross and playing Bingo.

Along with her husband, Eugene, Barbara is survived by her son, Glenn Ray and his wife, Ellen of Tennessee; two daughters, Bonnie Hoover and her husband, Mike of York and Deborah Baker and her husband, Gerald of Clayton, NY; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and son in law, Jerry Archer. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Archer; four sisters; and four brothers.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
