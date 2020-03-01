Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Great American Saloon
20 Dairyland Square
Red Lion, PA
Barbie Jean Hinds


1968 - 2020
Barbie Jean Hinds Obituary
Barbie Jean Hinds

Felton - Barbie Jean Hinds, age 51 of Felton died peacefully on Friday February 28, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.

She was born on July 5, 1968 in Columbia, PA. She was the daughter of Michael and Sandra (Lavetan) Hinds of York and a 1986 graduate of Eastern York High School.

She was the manager of Punkin Patch Child Care in Red Lion for many years. She dedicated her heart and passion to the care of "her" children. Barbie always put her family first, was very happy and personable. She loved gardening and enjoyed her last Christmas with her family after battling cancer for more than 5 years.

In addition to her fiance Harry Smith, Jr. of Felton, Barbie is survived by her parents, daughter Lindsay Houghtaling, husband Cody of Red Lion, sons Corey Hershner, wife Michelle of Hellam, Kyle Hershner of Felton and her fiance's son Tanner Smith of Felton; grandchildren Ramzy, Rennik, Cory, Jr. and Easton. Also surviving are a sister Bobbie Jo Hinds of Harrisburg, brothers Brian Hinds of York, and Baron Hinds Wrightsville, nephew Derek Hinds, wife Christie of York, and her fiance's parents Polly and Harry Smith of Felton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Great American Saloon, 20 Dairyland Square Red Lion on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-4pm.

Arrangements are by the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
