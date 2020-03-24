|
Baron E. Boll
York - Baron E. Boll, 68, of York died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Herman) Boll. Mr. and Mrs. Boll celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on May 10, 2019 and have known each other for over 50 years.
Born February 23, 1952 in York, he was the son of the late Barbara A. (Ruth) Billet and the late Ronald E. Boll.
Baron was a contractor and lineman for 46 years. He began working for Cable TV of York and retired from Comcast. Following his retirement, he worked for ADF Cable as a sub-contractor for Comcast. He loved his work.
Baron was a 1970 graduate of York Vo-Tech. He attended LCBC in York. Baron was a member and President of B&B Rod and Gun Club in Potter County. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and would go boating and camping. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his 2 sons, Baron R. Boll (Rebecca) of York and Brian I Boll (Melissa) of York; daughter, Corinna L. Osborne (William Scheide) of York; 9 grandchildren, Brennah, Kaelin, Aidan, Haley, Kyle (Brittany), Dustin (Rosie), Kaitlyn, Dalton, and Madalynn; a brother, Tim Boll (Sherry) of York Haven; and sister, Jody Myers (Michael) of Hanover. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Boll.
The funeral service will be private and for family only on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market Street, York with Pastor Andrew Greer officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The funeral service will be Live Streamed on Friday at 11:00 a.m. for those wishing to view. The link for the live stream is http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1061622 or you can visit his tribute page on www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020