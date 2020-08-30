1/1
Barry Abrams
Barry Abrams

York - Barry Abrams, 84, of York died August 27, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Glenda (Bressler) Abrams. Barry and Glenda celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on October 25, 2019.

Born July 25, 1936 in Patterson, NJ, he was the son of the late David and Ruth (Gallay) Abrams.

Barry was a retail purchaser for McCrory Corp. and also for Ultra Tech. Following retirement, he also worked for the Out Door Country Club.

Barry was a graduate of James Monroe High School in Bronx, NY. He enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, shopping, doing yard work and listening to Latin Jazz music with his many Latin percussion instruments. Barry loved to watch football especially the New York Giants. Family was important to him.

In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his 3 sons, Mitchell Abrams of York, PA, Scott Hicks and his wife, Cathi of Dallastown, PA and Robert Hicks and his wife, Stacy of Nashville, TN; 2 daughters, Debra Abrams of Panama City Beach, FL and Susan Ortiz and her husband, Keith of Bronx, NY; 9 granddaughters, Anna Ortiz of Queens, NY, Laura Concklin and her husband, Johnny of Chicago, IL, Alexis Hood of Panama City Beach, FL, Nikki Garner and her husband, Charley of York, PA, Jamie Ball and her husband, Lowry of Indiana, PA, Jessica Miller and her husband, Cody of York, PA, Taylor Hicks of Dallastown, PA, Jacqueline Dorsey and her husband, Eric of Nashville, TN, and Trisha Lammert of Colorado City, CO; 13 great grandchildren; and a brother, Ira Abrams and his wife, Brenda of Delray Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Michael Hicks and Aaron Gutshall; a daughter, Amanda Gutshall; a grandson, David Ortiz; and a sister, Sandy Abrams.

A public visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Those attending are asked to wear a face covering. A family only memorial service will be held following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on Barry's tribute page on the funeral home's website at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com for those wishing to view.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17408.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice for the care and compassion given to Barry during his illness.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
