|
|
Dr. Barry B. Hart
York - Dr. Barry B. Hart, 66, of York, died on December 13, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dr. Chrissi (Ioannou) Hart who together celebrated 26 years of marriage. Born in York on January 11, 1953, he was the son of the late Dr. Thomas and Elizabeth (Gross) Hart.
Dr. Hart was a psychologist and along with his wife ran a private practice in York since 2004. He was a 1970 graduate of Central York High School, a 1974 graduate of Ursinus College with a B.Sc. in Psychology, a 1980 graduate of the University of Manchester, UK with an M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology and received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Portsmouth, UK in April of 1990. Dr. Hart was the head of a hospital clinical psychology department and Clinical Director of the University of Hull's clinical psychology course. He published numerous papers and enjoyed teaching.
He was a member of St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, where he served on the Parish Council, tended the church gardens for 10 years and was president of Faith Friendship Ministries. Dr. Hart was a loving husband and father. He loved traveling, cars and screenwriting and even completed one of his own. During his illness this year, he took up pour painting. He was a kind, generous, charitable, good Christian man. He always went out of his way to help others and commanded both admiration and affection from friends and colleagues.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Adam Hart of York, his daughter Sophia Hart of York; two brothers, Malcom Hart and his wife, Louise of Harrisonburg, VA and Christopher Hart and his wife, Judie of Rochester, NY and eight nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Chrysostom Orthodox Church, 2397 North Sherman Street, York, with Father Peter Pier officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the I.O.C.C. 10 West Road, Suite 360, Baltimore, MD 21204 or to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019