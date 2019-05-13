|
|
Dr. Barry C. Kent
York Haven - Dr. Barry C. Kent, 80, of York Haven died May 8, 2019 at York Hospital. Born February 1, 1939 in York, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Virginia L. (Karras) Kent.
Dr. Kent was the State Archaeologist with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission prior to his retirement. He was a well respected historical author and lecturer on his archaeological research which involved the Susquehannock Indians. One of the books he authored was "Susquehanna's Indians". He also worked at Camp Minqua in York County.
Dr. Kent was a 1957 graduate of William Penn Senior High School where he was an All American Swimmer. He graduated from Penn State University with his Bachelor of Science degree, Master's degree, and Ph.D. in anthropology. He was a member of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology (SPA). He enjoyed fly fishing. Barry built his own log home with his late father to architectural historic specifications and then resided for many years in the home.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristine Kent and her wife, Loretta Kistler of East Stroudsburg, PA; 2 brothers, David P. Kent and his wife, Karen of West Chester, PA and Daniel W. Kent and his wife, Jody of Dover; a grandson, Cristian Kent of East Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Steps Museum, 205 Indian Steps Road, Airville, PA 17302 or to .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 13, 2019