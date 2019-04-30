|
|
Barry E. Fortney
York - Barry E. Fortney, 80, entered into rest on Saturday April 27, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in York. He was the husband of Mary M. (Lehigh) Fortney, they were married on April 22, 1959.
He was born September 28, 1938 in York. The son of the late Edward and Lillian Fortney.
A visitation will be 10-11 am Thursday May 2, 2019 at Covenant Moravian Church 901 Cape Horn Rd. York. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 am with his pastor the Rev. John Fritts officiating.
Barry served four years in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital. After his discharge he worked as an operating room technologist at York Hospital for 40 years. After retirement he worked for Dr. David and Kathryn Bene in eye surgery. He was the choir director at Covenant Moravian Church for 25 years. He was also a charter member of Covenant Moravian Church.
Including his wife Mary, Barry is also survived by a brother in law Glenn Lehigh and his wife Hattie, sister in law Joanne Fortney, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great great nephew, Barry and his wife loved everyone in the family including cats Snowy and Billy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edward, Marvin and Kenneth and a sister Janet Marie.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Moravian Church 901 Cape Horn Rd. York, PA 17402.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019