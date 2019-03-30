Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Glen Rock - Barry E. Lee, 56, died Thursday March 28, 2019 at his home.

A time of sharing memories and a visitation for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday March 31, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. There will be no viewing and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Barry was born in York and was a son of Jean I. (Romich) Talmadge and the late William E. Lee.

He was employed with Maryland Concrete, Maryland Line MD and prior to that he worked as repair person with Miles Appliance in Shrewsbury.

Besides his mother he leaves two sisters, Barb Blymire and Carla Slagle; and a brother John Seifert (Bev); a nephew, Billy Blymire (Amy); a niece, Cassandra Slagle and three great nieces, Olivia, Abby and Sydney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to the Southern York County School District Foundation (memo line Barry Lee Scholarship), PO Box 128, Glen Rock PA 17327.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
