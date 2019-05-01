Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry E. Lentz


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry E. Lentz Obituary
Barry E. Lentz

Hanover - Barry E. Lentz, 55, of Hanover, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the husband of Jane F. (Storm) Lentz.

Born May 16, 1963 in Spring Grove, he was the son of Elwood V. Lentz Sr. and Grace J. (Ruth) Lentz.

Barry was a 1982 graduate of Spring Grove High School.

Surviving is 1 daughter, Kathleen E. Lentz of Hanover; 4 siblings, Elwood Lentz Jr., Larry Lentz and Kathy Becker all of Spring Grove and Nancy Murray of Seven Valleys.

A Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Visitation will be Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Contributions in memory of Barry may be made to Murphy Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now