|
|
Barry E. Lentz
Hanover - Barry E. Lentz, 55, of Hanover, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was the husband of Jane F. (Storm) Lentz.
Born May 16, 1963 in Spring Grove, he was the son of Elwood V. Lentz Sr. and Grace J. (Ruth) Lentz.
Barry was a 1982 graduate of Spring Grove High School.
Surviving is 1 daughter, Kathleen E. Lentz of Hanover; 4 siblings, Elwood Lentz Jr., Larry Lentz and Kathy Becker all of Spring Grove and Nancy Murray of Seven Valleys.
A Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Visitation will be Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Barry may be made to Murphy Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019